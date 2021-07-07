Bowen

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC NASHVILLE has inked a worldwide publishing deal with independent Country singer/songwriter WADE BOWEN, who is managed by RED LIGHT MANAGEMENT and represented by WME.

Three of BOWEN's 12 albums have landed in the Top 10 of BILLBOARD's Top Country Albums chart. He has played over 4,000 shows and has appeared at the GRAND OLE OPRY on multiple occasions.

« see more Net News