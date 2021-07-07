All Good Things (Photo Credit: Travis Shinn)

LOS ANGELES-based BETTER NOISE MUSIC rockers ALL GOOD THINGS and their anthem single “For The Glory” is now Top 5 on the MEDIABASE Active Rock charts heading to the top spot and features JOHNNY 3 TEARS and CHARLIE SCENE of HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD. The track had already garnered millions of listeners around the world with its original version reaching over 100M streams across digital platforms to date. This new rendition comes ahead of the band’s first full-length studio album due later this year.

BETTER NOISE MUSIC COO STEVE KLINE said, “We’re thrilled that the radio response for this song is continuing to show strong enthusiasm for ALL GOOD THINGS across the country. As an independent label, we are not at the mercy of quarterly billing, and we can allow ourselves to really prioritize the artist development process. It can take a lot of time and patience - we’ve been working this song for over two years and it’s been incredible to watch as its demand for sync licenses has grown, directly and organically translating into millions of streams, SHAZAM Tags and sales.”

BETTER NOISE MUSIC SVP/Head Of Promotions JACKIE KAJZER said, "We work to make sure our artists are consistently growing across platforms to bring our partners at radio the best music possible. We vet out the tracks by identifying key data that shows a song will engage with its audience and resonate with listeners before we even go for airplay."

Here are some of the key stats that illustrate KLINE and KAJZER's enthusiasm for the early success of the single "For The Glory," particularly with streams:

• The song has over 55M streams across DSPs.

• Over 100M views across digital and social platforms, including user-generated content.

• The song has been licensed to sync on major tentpole news, sports and entertainment, including this year’s STANLEY CUP FINALS, a recent season of FOX’s smash dance competition show "So You Think You Can Dance," and ABC News’ recent broadcast promo for their coverage of PRESIDENT BIDEN’s first State of the Union that ran during "Good Morning America," in addition to hundreds of other TV, game and advertisement syncs.

• The song is currently Top 5 on U.S. Active Rock radio, Top 10 on GERMANY radio, and Top 30 on CANADIAN radio.

ALL GOOD THINGS lead vocalist DAN MURPHY said, “We specifically chose to sign with BETTER NOISE knowing they had the unique team and vision to take our unconventional project to the next level. With their help, our music went from the film and TV soundtracks to Top 5 at Active Rock Radio. We’re blown away by the success we’ve seen with our first single, and even more excited about the future.”

Check out the official video for ALL GOOD THINGS "For The Glory" featuring HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD's JOHNNY 3 TEARS & CHARLIE SCENE here.

