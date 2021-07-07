Dear Rodeo: The Cody Johnson Story

COJO MUSIC/WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE and TRALFAGAR RELEASING have announced the theatrical release of CODY JOHNSON's autobiographical documentary with TACKLEBOX FILMS, "Dear Rodeo: The CODY JOHNSON Story," with screenings beginning TUESDAY, AUGUST 10th. Named after JOHNSON's hit song, "Dear Rodeo," the film will take fans through the ups and downs on his journey from the rodeo circuit to musical success with never-before-seen footage.

The film will have guest features from REBA McENTIRE, NAVY SEAL CHRIS KYLE's widow TAYA KYLE, producer TRENT WILLMON and people dear to JOHNSON's upbringing.

“We find a little piece of ourselves in 'The CODY JOHNSON Story,'” said KYMBERLI FRUEH, TRALFAGAR RELEASING SVP/Content Acquisitions. “Sometimes the roads you originally walk down take a different turn. It reminds us all to be agile and have faith in what may come. An artist with CODY’s musical talent and inspiration make this such a pleasure to share with his fans on the big screen.”

Tickets for participating theaters will be available for purchase beginning on WEDNESDAY, JULY 14th, with a fan pre-sale on TUESDAY, JULY 13th. For more information visit CodyJohnsonFilm.com.

