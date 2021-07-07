Elsas (Photo credit: Gus Philippas)

FORDHAM UNIVERSITY Triple A WFUV/NEW YORK on-air host DENNIS ELSAS will celebrate 50 years on NEW YORK radio on JULY 12th at 2p EDT with a four-hour, all-star special that includes highlights of favorite interviews with artists such as JOHN LENNON, ELTON JOHN and JONI MITCHELL, as well as songs that span the depth of ELSAS’ radio career.

It is well-known that he became an influential DJ during his tenure at the legendary rock station WNEW/NEW YORK, but ELSAS’ career in radio actually began earlier as a student at QUEENS COLLEGE in the mid-60s as one of the founders of the college’s station, WQMC. His first professional radio job was at WVOX/NEW ROCHELLE, NY with a weekend evening show he created called “Something Else Again.”

ELSAS said, “I have been very fortunate to do what I love to do for 50 years, playing rock records on the radio. I didn’t know anything about the business of radio when I started out, but I knew I loved rock music. I listened closely to the pioneering NEW YORK DJs who brought me my favorite songs and told me about the artists behind them. I’m proud to continue that legacy.”

WFUV PD RICH MCLAUGHLIN said, "Rock and roll never forgets a legendary disc jockey celebrating 50 years on NEW YROK radio, and neither does WFUV. Everyone at the station sends DENNIS their warmest congratulations on his anniversary. We're grateful DENNIS has called WFUV his radio home for more than two decades (and counting) of that time. On behalf of the millions of NEW YORK radio listeners you've reached and inspired over 50 years, thank you, DENNIS, for sharing your passion and knowledge of rock music; for championing rock artists that changed our lives; and for connecting with us in an enduring, authentic and meaningful way.”

In AUGUST 2020, ELSAS reached his 20-year milestone as a WFUV host. He’s also on Sirius/XM, anchoring weekends on the Classic Vinyl Channel and co-hosting the weekly “BEATLES FAB FOURUM” on The Beatles Channel. He is also featured in a ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME exhibit about the most influential AMERICAN disc jockeys.









