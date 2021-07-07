Warren

TAVIS SMILEY's SMILEY AUDIO MEDIA INC. News-Talk KBLA-A (KBLA TALK 1580)/LOS ANGELES has landed OTIS WARREN as its VP/Sales. Prior to KBLA-A, WARREN was NSM at AMERICAN GENERAL MEDIA/BAKERSFIELD, CA and ALBUQUERQUE, NM. He began his radio career with BUCKLEY BROADCASTING as a sales person in BAKERSFIELD.

WARREN commented, "I’m a radio guy and I am looking forward to being a part of the KBLA TALK 1580 family."

KBLA-A Pres./GM ELSTON HOWARD BUTLER added, "We are extremely excited to land OTIS to lead our sales efforts. He is radio smart, media savvy and strategically sound. His work ethic and integrity are the ideal match for SMILEY AUDIO MEDIA."

