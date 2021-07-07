Felix

PITTSBURGH COMMUNITY BROADCASTING Triple A WYEP (91.3)/PITTSBURGH recently named LIZ FELIX as the station’s new PD. She succeeds MIKE SAUTER who has moved up to a managerial role.

FELIX joined the staff of WYEP as host of THE EVENING MIX in 2019. She also hosts the PITTSBURGH MUSIC HOUR on MONDAY EVENINGS and BLOCK PARTY on THURSDAYS, both at 8p.

FELIX said, “I’m beyond excited to take the programming helm at a station that has been such a vital part of the PITTSBURGH community for 47 years. I get to work with a great team of people who are highly dedicated to serving our listeners in western P-A. and around the world. I look forward to building on WYEP’s tradition of connecting listeners with great music, particularly new artists and artists who live and make music here in PITTSBURGH.

FELIX has more than 15 years of radio experience with prior posts at Triple A stations WNKU/CINCINNATI (PD), WAPS/AKRON, OH (MD) and KBXR/COLUMBIA, MO (PD).





