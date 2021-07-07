Gary Back On The Air

BROADCAST MEDIA LLC News-Talk KFKA-A/GREELEY, CO is bringing veteran Northern COLORADO broadcaster BRIAN GARY in to do afternoons. THE GOOD AFTERNOON GUY WITH BRIAN GARY starts JULY 19.

GARY spent 30 years at Country KUAD (K99)/FT. COLLINS-GREELEY, winning two CMA awards and in 2017 he was inducted into the COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME.

GARY commented on returning to radio, saying, "It means the world. I have lived to be part of this community and have missed getting to feel the pulse of it. There’s no place I’m more comfortable than behind a microphone and I cannot wait to get together with my Northern COLORADO family again."

« see more Net News