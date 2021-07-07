New Springsteen Podcast On Evergreen (Photo: Jack Fordyce/Shutterstock.com)

EVERGREEN PODCASTS has released its newest addition, NONE BUT THE BRAVE, a comprehensive look at the music and career of BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN. The show is hosted by film producer HAL SCHWARTZ and BACKSTREETS MAGAZINE contributor FLYNN MCLEAN. HAL SCHWARTZ is the Pres. of BULL MARKET ENTERTAINMENT. He is a longtime SPRINGSTEEN fan who has seen over 200 shows on three continents, and FLYNN MCLEAN is a contributor to BACKSTREETS MAGAZINE since 2002 and has seen 100+ shows. By day, he is a web developer on government contracts. BACKSTREETS MAGAZINE has been a big source of BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN news for over 40 years.

HAL SCHWARTZ said, "Flynn and I are overjoyed to have NONE BUT THE BRAVE join EVERGREEN PODCASTS. We started the podcast as a labor of love, and we are so gratified by the response it has received. Thanks so much to all our loyal and passionate listeners. We deeply appreciate all the feedback we've gotten from them. We look forward to growing the podcast with EVERGREEN's support. Most of all, we want to express our immense gratitude to the artist whose incredible work is the topic of our show and who inspires us every day. Thanks, BRUCE."

VP/EVERGREEN Network Development, GERARDO ORLANDO added, "It's great to be adding a music lover's podcast like NONE BUT THE BRAVE to our growing music category for EVERGREEN. SPRINGSTEEN has one of the largest and most loyal fan bases in the music industry, and HAL and FLYNN have created a fantastic podcast that every 'Boss' fan can enjoy. We believe NONE BUT THE BRAVE will be an important anchor of a dynamic music channel on EVERGREEN PODCASTS."

