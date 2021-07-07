STITCHER has released its second annual STITCHER PODCASTING REPORT using two years of data collected from the STITCHER APP and user-reported information from a STITCHER listener survey. Some initial takeaways...lunchtime listening has grown, as has listening while gardening; MONTANA and KANSAS listen longer; celebrities turned to podcasts as film and TV production shut down; comedy is king with kids while parents are into politics and news.

Data showed that 57% of AMERICANS have listened to a podcast. Some other takeaways in the STITCHER PODCAST REPORT:

-new listeners are younger, more diverse and not just on the East and West coasts.

-Pre-pandemic, top listening hours lined up with peak commute times. That's now shifted to lunch/early afternoon. Household work and gardening replaced commuting as the lead activity while listening.

-Comedy and talk lead, with those 13-34, while news and politics did better 35+

-Pandemic and COVID-19 searches were the most searched terms and BLACK LIVES MATTER made the Top 10

-Women are more likely to listen to podcasts for entertainment, while men tend to prefer news/information.

STITCHER Chief Marketing Officer AMY FITZGIBBONS commented, "Podcasting is a powerful medium that has not only prevailed, but thrived, in the midst of a global pandemic, as people sought a sense of connection during periods of isolation. The STITCHER PODCASTING REPORT examines the podcast listener in-depth and what their behaviors teach us. With listening behaviors more diverse than ever, we know that podcasting is where consumers continue to turn to for reliable, trusted content."

The full STITCHER PODCASTING REPORT is available here.

