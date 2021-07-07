Looking For On-Air Talent For Survey

JACOBS MEDIA, in partnership with TALENT MASTERS' MORNING SHOW BOOTCAMP is looking for On-Air Talent, Hosts, Teams and Producers to participate in their third installment survey on radio talent. Results will be revealed at this year's convention happening at SWISSOTEL, CHICAGO, AUGUST 12th & 13th.

Information provided is absolutely CONFIDENTIAL. No radio companies are involved with the survey. No IDs are used for tracking purposes. Everyone who takes the survey gets the exact same link, so there is no way for any personally identifiable information to be tagged to anyone taking the survey. No info is shared, so third party companies and/or spam will not be an issue. And you do not have to attend the conference to participate. The survey takes about 15 minutes to complete.

The purpose of the survey is to understand what radio talent are thinking and feeling at this pivotal time for the industry. It’s especially important for us to understand the impact of COVID on air talent here in the US.

The survey is open to any commercial air talent in the US, but it is not limited to just one air talent per station, so feel free to forward to others on your staff/in the building who are on the air full or part time. Click here to take the survey.

