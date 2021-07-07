Fruge' Says 'Let It Go'

In this week's CONSULTANT TIPS, MC MEDIA's CHARESE FRUGE' writes, "I’m sure we are all sick of hearing the expression 'Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff,' but there is something to be said for letting things go. It’s a tough time in the business, Morale is down, downsizing continues to impact individuals personally and professionally, and anxiety and depression are at an all-time high among even some of the most talented and successful people in the industry. The good news is, there is hope. Sometimes the best therapy you can do for yourself, is to just let sh*t go." Read the full article here.

