Baby Stone!

Congratulations to iHEARTMEDIA/MONTEREY SVPP SAM "DIGGEDY" SEGOVIA and his wife, VANESSA, on the birth of their son, STONE, who was born JUNE 26th. STONE is their first child.

Reports from CALIFORNIA's beautiful MONTEREY PENINSULA are that STONE, VANESSA and SAM are all doing great.

