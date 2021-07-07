Hooking Up With Greau

TM STUDIOS, a full-service sound agency that creates and distributes audio-branding products and services, has selected GREAU CREATIVE as its agency of record to handle all national creative design, event production, communications and branding.

GREAU, the marketing company led by former SUN BROADCAST GROUP CEO JASON BAILEY, will lead creative and branding efforts to further expand TM’s presence across all platforms, including the launch of several new products in the coming weeks. The effort will focus on communications through traditional media and digital strategies to connect with clients through cohesive messaging.

TM STUDIOS co-owner DAVE BETHELL commented, “After looking at numerous companies to partner with, we are excited to be working with GREAU. We’ve been fans of JAY BAILEY’s work for some time now. He and his team are smart, passionate, understand our clients’ needs and daily challenges, and that badass attitude will help us get the message to our clients, partners and potential future clients.”

Added REATRO VENTURES CEO BAILEY, “I was first introduced to the TM brand when I was doing mornings at WXLO in WORCESTER, MA, back in the '90s, so this is an incredibly cool partnership for me. It's an absolute honor to be worming with TM to grow their already-amazing brand. You’ve heard of ear candy…well the sound that TM produces for radio and TV stations is like that 5lb supersized SNICKERS bar…the biggest and the best!”

