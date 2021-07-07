MIW, MRC Data Promote Mentorship Program

MENTORING AND INSPIRING WOMEN IN RADIO (MIW) and MRC DATA (formerly NIELSEN MUSIC) have announced "Elevating Women In Audio: MIW & BDSRADIO Mentorship." BDSRADIO is one of MRC DATA’s most widely used tools showcasing airplay, sales and streaming side-by-side. This collaborative effort with BDSRADIO represents MIW’s fourth annual mentorship opportunity designed specifically for women in music programming. The program will give the mentee the chance to attend RADIO SHOW 2021 this OCTOBER in LAS VEGAS.

The mentorship is available to one female brand manager, content/program director, assistant program director, and/or music director from any U.S.-based music format. Applications are open now and are being accepted here through AUGUST 5th.

MIW Board President RUTH PRESSLAFF said, “Year after year, MIW's GENDER ANALYSIS STUDY shows particular weakness in programming/content opportunities for women. The MRC DATA team is to be commended, and thanked, for stepping up with a solution to this ongoing issue. This mentorship has consistently identified Rock stars and we're eager to work with our next mentee, and grateful for MRC DATA's continued support.”

Added MRC DATA Head Of Independents/Director Of Radio HALEY JONES, “It is an honor to co-sponsor the fourth annual MIW-MRC DATA mentoring program. As we reimagine our industry, now more than ever, we are passionate about championing and elevating women in audio. It’s awe-inspiring to see firsthand the impact it has had on past mentees as they advance their careers.”

Past mentees include: LESLIE SCOTT, now AUDACY Regional VP, Programming; GRISEL BARAJAS, a rising programming star who passed unexpectedly in 2020; and AMANDA HABROWSKI, Content and Music Director for ALPHA MEDIA/PORTLAND, OR.

For more information on MIW and the ELEVATING WOMEN IN RADIO: MIW-BDS RADIO MENTORSHIP program, please visit www.radioMIW.com.

