WORLDSTARHIPHOP, the music and medium platform, has launched WORLDSTAR DISTRO, a complete music distribution service for independent artists. The new service distributes their music to all of the major DSPs for the low price of $1.99 per month, powered by CREATE MUSIC GROUP, a fast-growing distribution service..

WORLDSTARHIPHOP has played a major role in catapulting artists from indie status to worldwide superstars, like CARDI B, KODAK BLACK, 6X9INE, BLUEFACE and more.

Said WORLDSTAR's WILL HOOPES, “We see thousands of promising new unsigned artists come through our platforms every year. Being able to offer them additional support via WORLDSTAR DISTRO is something that we’ve wanted to do for a very long time. Our partnership with CREATE MUSIC GROUP, a company that is unparalleled in its work launching viral artists, ensures that WORLDSTAR DISTRO artists will be backed by the latest distribution technology available anywhere.”

Artists who release via WORLDSTAR DISTRO have the potential to receive exposure on the company’s social media channels, including WorldStarHipHop.com (20 million monthly visitors), YOUTUBE (25 million+ subscribers) and INSTAGRAM (30.9 million followers). Recent successes from WORLDSTAR DISTRO include ATLANTA rapper LIL DONALD, whose single “Do Better,” was certified Gold by the RIAA.

CREATE MUSIC GROUP co-founder and Chief Business Development Officer WAYNE HAMPTON noted, “The team at WORLDSTARHIPHOP has built one of the most influential brands in hip-hop, one which is equally respected by established and up-and-coming artists and the industry alike. We’ve had a long and successful relationship with WORLDSTAR and we’re excited to be able to power their new distribution platform which is sure to be a game changer for indie artists everywhere.”

