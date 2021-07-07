Doubling Down On IP

SHAMROCK CAPITAL, which has recently acquired the rights to TAYLOR SWIFT's first six albums, is offering music rights owners a chance to borrow against their holdings without selling them completely. The company has raised nearly $200 million to pay off loans to IP owners, advancing rights-holders loans that they repay via future earnings.

The SHAMROCK CAPITAL DEBT OPPORTUNITIES FUND (SCDOF I for short) will target rights-holders “across film, television, music, games, sports [and] media” as well as “other content sectors."

Other players in this field include U.S.-based SOUND ROYALITIES and U.K.-based MUSIC CREDIT FUND. SHAMROCK will now offer music rights-holders two ways of cashing in on their rights: a sale/part-sale of their catalog, or a loan against future earnings.

SHAMROCK partner PATRICK RUSSO said, "We truly appreciate the strong support we received from both existing and new limited partners, particularly in light of the challenging fundraising environment over the course of the past year. We view this new fund as a natural extension of our content acquisition strategy which enables us to provide optionality and flexibility to content owners. As we continue to invest in premium content rights, we believe SHAMROCK is well-positioned to be a long-term partner to artists, content companies, and other owners of entertainment IP.”

NICK KHOURY and AARON WIZENFELD are named Vice Presidents as the company expands its content-acquisition and development divisions.

Added RUSSO, “We are pleased to grow our team with NICK’s promotion and AARON joining us as we continue to expand our content strategy. The depth of their media, entertainment and transactional experience within the content sectors are perfectly suited to help us address an increasing number of opportunities that we see across the global content landscape.”

In 2018, SHAMROCK acquired a music publishing catalog owned by STARGATE – the writers behind hits for RIHANNA, BEYONCE and KATY PERRY, among others.

