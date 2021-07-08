Steve Fehder

SUMMITMEDIA welcomes STEVE FEHDER as Pres. of the LOUISVILLE cluster, where he will lead stations Country WQNU (Q103.1), Hot AC WVEZ (MIX 106.9), Classic Rock WSFR (107.7 THE EAGLE) and Rhythmic AC WRKA (103.9 THE GROOVE). FEHDER, who most recently served as Market Manager for KENSINGTON DIGITAL MEDIA/NASHVILLE, returns home to LOUISVILLE, succeeding TODD PITT at SUMMITMEDIA.

CEO CARL PARMER said, “We are very pleased for STEVE to lead our incredible LOUISVILLE team. He knows and loves the city, and we are very excited for our future.”

“I am excited to be back home in LOUISVILLE where my career started,” FEHDER added. “I am extremely proud to be leading SUMMITMEDIA/LOUISVILLE’s great staff and heritage products.”





