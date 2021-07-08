Actor and best-selling children's book author JAMIE LEE CURTIS has created and will host GOOD FRIEND, a new weekly iHEARTRADIO ORIGINAL PODCAST. GOOD FRIEND premieres JULY 15th and will explore the many facets of friendships.

LENA DUNHAM will be CURTIS' guest on the first episode. Future guests will be Sen. AMY KLOBUCHAR, MICHELLE WILLIAMS, ROBIN WRIGHT, NIECY NASH and JESSICA BETTS, MARIA SHRIVER and MICHELLE YEOH among others.

CURTIS commented, "During this incredible time, friendships have been tested and while many have withstood this forced time apart and even became stronger, others have fallen away. I’m thrilled to launch GOOD FRIEND and share candid conversations that will dive into the truth behind friendships and relationships. iHEARTRADIO has given me the opportunity, with humor, pathos, tears and spilled secrets, to explore dialogues with friends, new and old, and discover what it means to be a truly good friend, as well as how to let them go and how to keep them close."

iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK COO WILL PEARSON added, "JAMIE brings a fantastic energy, intellect and sense of humor to these conversations with such a remarkable lineup of guests. They definitely make you think about the many incredible aspects of real friendship. It’s a beautiful podcast and we’re thrilled to call JAMIE our friend and newest member of the iHEARTPODCAST family.”

You can check out an audio trailer here.

