BEING Studios On The Way

LEMONADA MEDIA is firing up BEING STUDIOS to create a new audio reality series of what it’s like to "be" someone else. Reality television vet KASEY BARRETT (THE REAL WORLD, KARDASHIANS, BORN THIS WAY) has been named Executive Producer.

BARRET commented, "“A first for listeners, LEMONADA’s BEING series is part doc-reality and audio-first podcast. Think: reality TV meets podcasting. Through thoughtful and entertaining narrative storytelling, BEING Studios will offer listeners intimate, first-person access into worlds and people they may not otherwise know."

Production on BEING STUDIOS begins this fall with its first series set to launch in SPRING 2022. LEMONADA is also looking to fill two positions on the BEING STUDIOS team; a Supervising Producer and Associate Producer. Applications are 'being' taken here.

