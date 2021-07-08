Mike Rossi

WILMINGTON, DE Market veteran MIKE ROSSI has been named the new midday host at BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP AC WJBR (MIX 99.5). He hosted middays for 30 years at crosstown Hot AC WSTW, exiting at the end of last year (NET NEWS 12/29).He will begin his new gig on MONDAY 8/2. He’ll get a jump start, filling in on PD ERIC JOHNSON’s pm drive show next week, and then covering the JOHNNY B morning show.

ROSSI has spent the past nine years as WSTW’s PD, following a seven-year run as MD. He’s also worked at WGRX/BALTIMORE and WMJJ/BIRMINGHAM.

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP VP/Market Mgr. JOE BELL, said “In addition to being an outstanding air personality, MIKE ROSSI has always been about service to the WILMINGTON area. “It’s no surprise that he ended up at WILMINGTON’s community station, WJBR!” With JOHNSON adding, “A generation of listeners from DELAWARE, NEW JERSEY, MARYLAND AND PENNSYLVANIA grew up listening to MIKE. “We are thrilled to have his friendly personality and voice heard on the legendary WJBR!”

Commenting on his return to the airwaves, ROSSI said, “I am humbled and thrilled to continue to serve my hometown on MIX 99.5. My thanks to JOE BELL, ERIC JOHNSON and the entire WILMINGTON team of the BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP for this amazing opportunity!”

