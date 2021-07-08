Jensen (Photo: Robert Chavers)

LUKE JENSEN has been named VP/Promotion at MONUMENT RECORDS in NASHVILLE. He arrives from ARISTA NASHVILLE, where he had been Mgr./Midwest Regional Promotion since 2015. JENSEN, who reports to label GM KATIE McCARTNEY, succeeds DREW BLAND, who departed MONUMENT on JULY 2nd after a little over a year on the job to return to PHOENIX for an as-yet-unannounced new gig.

JENSEN arrived at ARISTA NASHVILLE from the Dir./Promotion job at BLASTER RECORDS (NET NEWS 9/9/15). He segued to the label side of the biz in 2012 after a 19-year career in radio, with KVOO/TULSA, KBEQ/KANSAS CITY and WSOC/CHARLOTTE.

“We are thrilled to welcome LUKE to the team at MONUMENT,” said label co-Pres. JASON OWEN. “His experience, expertise, and excitement towards radio promotion is infectious. We can’t wait for him to get started on the hit CAITLYN SMITH single ‘I Can’t (feat. OLD DOMINION),’ and the monster coming to radio which is WALKER HAYES’ ‘Fancy Like.’”

“We’ve known LUKE a long time and his passion for our artists and music is unmatched,” added co-Pres. SHANE McAnNALLY. “We couldn’t be more confident that LUKE will carry that bright torch for us at Country radio.”

“LUKE is the perfect choice for this role, and this team,” said McCARTNEY. “Not only does he have a proven track record of success in radio promotion, but he has a fresh perspective and enthusiasm that we know he will take these songs, and this team, to the next level.”

“I’m so grateful to JASON, SHANE, and KATIE for this opportunity,” said JENSEN. “I’ve come to know them as some of the brightest minds in this industry, and I couldn’t be more excited to work with them, the rest of the team at MONUMENT, and this amazing roster of artists.”

