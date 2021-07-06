Launching 7/14

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA will launch a new podcast, "Radio TEXAS Live Legends," on WEDNESDAY, JULY 14th. Made especially for TEXAS and Red Dirt music fans, the podcast, hosted by BUDDY LOGAN, will feature a decade's worth of archived interviews from eight Country music stars when they were on the brink of making a huge impact in TEXAS and the rest of the Country music world. Fans will get to hear the beginning of these stars' journeys.

LOGAN is the afternoon personality at TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Country KNUE/TYLER, TX, and also hosts "Radio TEXAS Live!," which is syndicated on 17 stations.

The first episode features a past interview with KACEY MUSGRAVES, who at the time of the interview was excited to have a few album cuts. Future episodes will feature archival interviews by AARON WATSON, CODY JOHNSON, CHARLIE ROBINSON, ROBERT EARL KEEN and more.

New episodes of "Radio TEXAS Live Legends" can be heard every WEDNESDAY through AUGUST on APPLE PODCASTS, SPOTIFY, TUNEIN and other outlets. It joins TOWNSQUARE MEDIA's other new Country podcast, "Secret History Of Country Music" (NET NEWS 5/24).

« see more Net News