PodcastOne Announces LaunchpadOne, A Free Self-Serve Podcast Platform
July 8, 2021 at 9:21 AM (PT)
LAUNCHPADONE is a free end-to-end podcast hosting, distribution, and monetization platform from podcast platform PODCASTONE, a subsidiary of LIVEXLIVE MEDIA, starting with over 1,000 available podcasts.
The new hosting platform created by PODCASTONE CTO JIM BALLAS includes customizable design elements, a podcast player, distribution tools to publish on all major listening apps, including APPLE PODCASTS SPOTIFY, GOOGLE PODCASTS, OVERCAST, POCKET CASTS, and more. The platform also has promotion and monetization opportunities to acquire new listeners, get discovered, and collaborate with the established podcast network. PODCASTONE will monetize the audience of the LAUNCHPADONE network. LAUNCHPADONE creators will also have the opportunity to generate revenue for their podcasts by embedding any ads they sell on their own.
BALLAS stated, "LAUNCHPADONE is the opportunity for many future podcasting superstars to follow in the footsteps of people like ADAM CAROLLA, the LADYGANG, COURT JUNKIE and JORDAN HARBINGER. With LAUNCHPADONE, we wanted to get back to those podcasting roots and foster a platform that keeps that independent, guerilla spirit alive. Think of it as the YOUTUBE for podcasters."
LAUNCHPADONE features:
- Ad Revenue
- Custom Hosting Network
- Customizable Players
- Podcast Directory
- Enhanced Reporting
- Donations
- APPLE Reviews
- Learning Center
- Ongoing Feature Enhancements