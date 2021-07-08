Starts New Program

HAVAS MEDIA GROUP has launched BIPOC MEDIA CONNECTIONS, a program designed to help advertisers direct dollars to support Black-owned and Hispanic-owned radio stations across the UNITED STATES. This initiative follows the launch of HAVAS’ SOCIAL EQUITY MARKETPLACE last summer.

More than 180 minority-owned radio stations are participating. BIPOC MEDIA CONNECTIONS helps marketers reach Black and Hispanic American consumers. The offering gives advertisers a way to access and place buys on Black and Hispanic-owned stations at scale with the ability to customize delivery based on specific marketing needs.

GLOBAL CEO PETER MEARS commented, "In a time where consumer and client sentiment are focused on social action in many forms, we felt it was important to collaborate in launching a product like BIPOC MEDIA CONNECTIONS. Products like this and our SOCIAL EQUITY MARKETPLACE allow clients to take positive actions with their media spend. We are thrilled to bring this solution to our clients."

KATZ MEDIA GROUP CEO MARK GRAY added, "Radio has a very powerful and meaningful connection in the Black and Hispanic communities it serves. We are proud to support long-time partner HAVAS and amplify this important program dedicated to making it more efficient for advertisers to invest on minority-owned radio stations nationwide."

GEN MEDIA PARTNERS CEO KEVIN GARRITY said, "The opportunity to make it easier for advertisers and their agencies to place buys on the minority-owned radio stations that GEN MEDIA PARTNERS represents is a win for everybody. HAVAS has shown great leadership with this initiative that targets the often underserved Black and Hispanic communities."

« see more Net News