SINCLAIR BROADCASTING Triple A KGSR-HD2-K246BD (AUSTIN CITY LIMITS RADIO)/AUSTIN is back with its annual BLUES ON THE GREEN concert series held at ZILKER PARK. This year is special because it is the 30th anniversary.

The family-friendly events will feature two nights of performances in JULY and two in AUGUST. As an added benefit this year, ACL RADIO has partnered with the TEXAS LOTTERY with a LUCK HAPPENS contest for ten winners and their guests to get exclusive VIP access to the side stage viewing platform for every BLUES ON THE GREEN show.

To find out who will be performing and for more details on the LUCK HAPPENS contest, visit here.





