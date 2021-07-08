Phil Reaser

TAYLOR UNIVERSITY BROADCASTING Contemporary Christian WBCL/FORT WAYNE's PHIL REASER is retiring at the end of AUGUST.

Over the span of 60 years, REASER has worked in CLEVELAND, PHOENIX, SAN ANTONIO, PHILADELPHIA, and MEMPHIS. He's won BILLBOARD Magazine's Country Radio Personality of the Year in both small and major market categories.

For most of his career, he was known as PHIL GARDNER on the air, but he began using his real last name, REASER, when he returned to mornings in FORT WAYNE on WBCL in 1996.

REASER shared, “I want to thank the entire WBCL staff for a very rich and delightful experience of being a part of the ministry of WBCL for the last 25 years. I pray GOD’s richest blessings upon WBCL’s ministry, the staff and management, and each and every listener!”

After radio, REASER plans to do some public speaking and share his personal story.

