Brice (Photo:Derrek Kupish)

Country singer-songwriter LEWIS BRICE proposed to his girlfriend, DENELLE MANZER, on a recent fishing trip to ALASKA.

"I've had the ring for a minute, just waiting for the right time," BRICE told People.com. "Then I started thinking ALASKA would be a cool place — a really memorable spot. So I booked a trip and a gig to ALASKA. I knew DENELLE had never been and would be excited to go. It worked out well, I had a gig and a fishing trip planned at this awesome place I had been before, LAKE CREEK LODGE. I proposed on the second day of fishing, I don't think she had a clue!"

MANZER is part of the inspiration behind BRICE's recent single, "It's You.” The song was co-written by BRICE with BEN SIMONETTI and NIKO MOON, and co-produced by brother LEE BRICE and SIMONETTI.

