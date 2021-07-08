HOOTIE & THE BLOWFISH will host their inaugural destination concert vacation event, HOOTIEFEST: THE BIG SPLASH, JANUARY 26th - 29th, 2022 on the beach at MOON PALACE CANCÚN. The four-day celebration will feature three headlining performances on the beach by the band, as well as appearances by BARENAKED LADIES, BLUES TRAVELER, TOAD THE WET SPROCKET, BETTER THAN EZRA, SPIN DOCTORS, TOADIES, SISTER HAZEL and DRIVIN N CRYIN.

Front man DARIUS RUCKER said, “We were blown away by the response from fans during our last tour. It was so special to be back on stage together and to know that people still love the music as much as we do. What better way to keep that celebration going than in Mexico!?”

HOOTIEFEST packages will go on sale to the public on THURSDAY, JULY 15th at 1p (ET) and include all-inclusive resort accommodations, concert access, roundtrip airport transportation and more. A 24-hour pre-sale will begin WEDNESDAY, JULY 14th at 1p (ET). Click here for more info.

