Milner & Walker Promoted To Pres./Operations

CUMULUS MEDIA has promoted executives DAVE MILNER and BOB WALKER to the same role as Pres./Operations, effective immediately. Both previously held the position of EVP/Operations. They report directly to MARY G. BERNER, the company's Pres./CEO,

BERNER said, “This elevation is a well-deserved recognition of their respective contributions to the company’s success. Over the past several years, not only has the scope of both BOB’s and DAVE’s direct responsibilities grown beyond their market portfolios, they also play a significant and vital role in the operations of the company overall. Moreover, in addition to being terrific executives, they are terrific colleagues as well.”

