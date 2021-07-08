Decilveo Partnering With Kobalt Music

Multi-platinum songwriter/producer JENNIFER DECILVEO will partner with KOBALT MUSIC via her publishing company MANZANITA LANE. The joint venture's new roster will consist of rising pop artist WENS, singer/songwriter GEORGE COSBY, alt-pop singer/songwriter RYN WEAVER, FUTURE CLASSIC’S APPLEBY, and NYU CLIVE DAVIS INSTITUTE recent graduate JACK KLEINICK.

DECILVEO said, “I couldn’t be happier to be part of KOBALT. I’ve watched them nurture some fantastic creatives over the years and look forward to working with them on our entire MANZANITA LANE roster.”

GM/KOBATL NASHVILLE JESSE WILLOUGHBY added, “JENN has an incredible gift not only as a writer and producer, but also the ability to help an artist fully realize their creative vision. This new partnership is an extension of the amazing work we've already done together and a natural progression given JENN's keen ear for recognizing talent. We look forward to expanding our relationship and helping JENN grow this new venture!”

