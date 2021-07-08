Breezer New Manager/Industry Relations For 'Open House Party'

UNITED STATIONS MEDIA NETWORKS and OPEN HOUSE PARTY have named Veteran Programmer and Air Talent JOE BREEZY Manager/Industry Relations for the long-running weekend show. In his new role, BREEZY will work closely with the show’s long-time host, KANNON, on all things related to the guest bookings on the program, the music programming and other feature elements of the show. Breezy was the host of UNITED STATIONS’ syndicated program THE CELEBRITY TOP TEN COUNTDOWN prior to his involvement with OPEN HOUSE PARTY. He will occasionally fill in for KANNON on the weekend shows.

UNITED STATIONS’ ANDY DENEMARK said, “The combination of KANNON and JOE BREEZY gives OPEN HOUSE PARTY the best one-two punch in Top 40 radio. The guys have a great working relationship, they both have a fantastic understanding of the CHR format, and together their reputations among the record companies, artists and management companies is flawless. We are totally fired up about what’s next in terms of the musical guests on OPEN HOUSE PARTY.”

BREEZY added, “OPEN HOUSE PARTY is an iconic brand and it’s an honor to be on the team. Music is in a really exciting place right now, and I’m excited about helping to showcase today’s biggest artists on the most time-honored show in the format.”

