Longtime artist manager and publicist KEITH HAGAN has joined BROOKILYN MADE PRESENTS as Chief Strategy Officer.

The native NEW YORKER and diehard KNICKS season-ticket holder arrives after co-running his own management/marketing/publicity firm SKH MUSIC with partner STEVE KARAS for the past 12 years. The announcement pointed to HAGAN's vast experience in the music industry, which offers the company a wealth of knowledge, credibility and management skills that enabled him to work with a wide range of artists and companies over the course of his career.

HAGAN got his start as an intern in the CBS RECORDS college department and has held positions at I.R.S. RECORDS, CHRYSALIS RECORDS, EMI, ARISTA RECORDS and VP Publicity for MAMMOTH RECORDS for eight years. He also served as GM for the independent publicity firm PFA MEDIA for seven years. HAGAN will be bringing several of his management clients under the BROOKLYN MADE PRESENTS umbrella.

Commented BROOKLYN MADE PRESENTS' ANTHONY MAKES, “KEITH and I have been best of friends for the better part of over a decade. We started discussing ideas to do something like this over the past couple of years. I couldn't be more thrilled to have him help me guide this company into the future. With this addition, BROOKLYN MADE PRESENTS continues to build on what we strive to be...a quality, smart, forward-thinking, music company. KEITH will be overseeing all angles of our business. I'm very proud to add him to our leadership team.”

Added HAGAN, "I'm thrilled to be a part of BROOKLYN MADE PRESENTS. When ANTHONY shared his initial vision with me on what he wanted to create, I knew I had to be a part of it. His drive, knowledge, and passion for this business are truly second to none. I have zero doubt that artists along with their teams won't find a more forward-thinking group than what ANTHONY is putting together here. We have a lot of big plans and I’m beyond excited at what lies ahead for this company.”



Reach KEITH at khagan@brooklynmadepresents.com.

