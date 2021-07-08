Offering Global Monetization Plan.

Music streaming platform AUDIOMACK has launched AMP (AUDIOMACK MONETIZATION PROGRAM) worldwide on four continents, open in MEXICO (LATAM), INDIA (SOUTH ASIA), NIGERIA, GHANA, KENYA, TRINIDAD & TOBAGO, HAITI and EUROPE.

Authenticated creators are paid instantly through the backend of the digital streaming provider, allowing creators to immediately access streaming revenue to benefit their careers.

Last year, AMP opened up to authenticated creators in the U.S., U.K. and CANADA.

Among those who have utilized the programming to achieve success are MEGAN THEE STALLION, LIL DURK and FLUME, among others. Each adopted the program and leveraged it in order to reach the AUDIOMACK community and beyond.

The first step in direct monetization is authentication. Requirements are at least two uploads and 1,000 plays. To learn more about authentication and how to apply, click here. To learn more about the benefits of AMP, the importance of monetization, and information about the program and how to apply, click here.









« see more Net News