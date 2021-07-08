Frank Zappa: On Qobuz (Photo: Sergey Goryachev / Shutterstock.com)

QOBUZ, the HI-RES streaming service, and MERCURY KX, the LONDON-based neo-classical and avant-garde label, teamed up earlier this year for a performance at SXSW that they're now releasing as a 24-bit HI-RES EP exclusively on QOBUZ: "MKX x SXSW," out JULY 16th.

The EP is the latest release specifically recorded for QOBUZ, and the first to be created from a live-for-audiences performance. It's also the latest addition to QOBUZ's exclusive collection of content -- music, essays, playlists and more. The service has become popular with classical, jazz, and "genre" fans. In the past few months alone, QOBUZ has exclusively put out (all in HI-RES): a CHRISTIAN McBRIDE EP, TOWER OF POWER live album, and multiple FRANK ZAPPA albums.

