Provides Fundraising & Marketing Efforts

VIDARE CREATIVE and WORLD CONCERN have finalized an agreement and joined forces to serve families in extreme poverty and transform villages around the world.

WORLD CONCERN's Senior Director of Marketing JEREMY REIS said, “I’m tremendously excited to take this partnership between (parent company) CRISTA and VIDARE CREATIVE to the next level. Having worked with VIDARE for some time fundraising for CRISTA MEDIA, we are excited to enter this new phase to transform villages in extreme poverty through WORLD CONCERN.”

“We are so honored to partner with WORLD CONCERN to raise awareness and support for their transformational work in some really hard places,” added VIDARE’s PAUL GOLDSMITH. “We know listeners to Christian radio have concerns about the world and want to make it a better place for families. WORLD CONCERN gives them the opportunity to do just that.”

« see more Net News