2 More Markets Added

GATEWAY CREATIVE BROADCASTING Christian Rhythmic KXBS (BOOST RADIO)/ST. LOUIS signed on in two more markets.



BOOST RADIO can now be heard on EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION Contemporary Christian WPKV-HD3 (98.3 K-LOVE)/DUQUESNE, PA and W250CY (97.9)/PITTSBURGH.



The other station launched on EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION Contemporary Christian WKFV-HD4 (107.3 K-LOVE)/CLINTON, NC. and W247BS (97.3)/HOPE MILLS, NC, both in the FAYETTEVILLE market.



These new additions become BOOST RADIO's fourth and fifth markets after launching earlier this year in CHICAGO and MINNEAPOLIS. The website lists PORTLAND, OR as the next market that will continue the partnership between EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION and BOOST RADIO.

