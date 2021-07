Lopez (Photo: Twitter)

AUDACY Top 40/Mainstream WPOW (POWER 96)/MIAMI morning co-host and station vet LUCY LOPEZ has left the building. LOPEZ, who spent 22 years at the station, announced her departure on social media.

No word yet on who is succeeding LOPEZ or on the fate of LOPEZ' WPOW morning co-host DJ ZOG.

