Murphy

MUSIC CHOICE’s Manager/Country Programming JIM MURPHY has been promoted to Senior Manager/Programming. In his expanded role, MURPHY will continue to serve as Programming Lead for the Country cluster of audio and video channels, across all products and lineups (including TODAY’s COUNTRY, POP & COUNTRY, and COUNTRY HITS). He will also assist programming management in expanding audio programming across other genres to help drive time spent listening across all channels.

MURPHY joined MUSIC CHOICE in 2019 (NET NEWS 1/7/19), and has contributed to the programming department in many ways over the past few years. He has spearheaded the creation of new MUSIC CHOICE channels such as the WOMEN OF COUNTRY, '90s COUNTRY, and COUNTRY SONGWRITERS audio channels, as well as the new COUNTRY HITS video channel.

