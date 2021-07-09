-
Triton Digital Releases Top Digital Audio Properties Rankings For May 2021
July 9, 2021
TRITON DIGITAL has released its monthly WEBCAST METRICS GLOBAL RANKER and its regional US, LATAM, and EMEA Streaming Rankers for MAY 2021. The rankers give a look into the top-performing streaming audio stations and networks during the month of MAY.
TRITON’s GLOBAL ranker is inclusive of publishers that subscribe to TRITON’s enhanced measurement service - WEBCAST METRICS.
The full results of the GLOBAL and REGIONAL RANKERS for MAY 2021 can be found here.