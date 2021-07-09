Summer Softball Classic July 30th

iHEARTMEDIA's Top 40 WNCI (97.9)/COLUMBUS, OH's DAVE & JIMMY MORNING SHOW are hosting their first "Summer Softball Classic," FRIDAY, JULY 30th at 7p (ET) at HUNTINGTON PARK in COLUMBUS. A portion of the proceeds will benefit ON OUR SLEEVES, a movement for children’s mental health developed by behavioral health experts at NATIONWIDE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL, one of the largest and most comprehensive pediatric hospitals and research institutes in the US. “Summer Softball Classic's” player lineup includes TWENTY ONE PILOTS, WALK THE MOON and RYAN CABRERA, as well as COLUMBUS sports stars CAM ATKINSON, JACK ROSLOVIC, FRANKIE HEJDUK and more.

DAVE & JIMMY's JIMMY JAM said, “Dave and I have been wanting to do this for years. We have finally put it together and it is going to be a blast and it will benefit a great cause.”

Central OHIO Metro Pres./iHEARTMEDIA, KRIS FOLEY said, “Getting people of all generations focused on helping parents advocate for their children’s mental health is a crucial cause. We’re lucky to have NATIONWIDE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL in our backyard championing this effort across the country—and we’re excited to do our part.”

Pres./NATIONWIDE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL FOUNDATION, STEVE TESTA added, “For so many years in our country, families with mental health diagnoses didn’t have this type of support. Community events, fundraisers, activities like this were for other diseases. But here in Central OHIO, we have been able to change that trend. People like Dave and JIMMY and all the performers are proud to make a positive impact on mental health. We are so grateful for everyone who takes a prominent role in helping create a brighter tomorrow.”

Tickets to the DAVE & JIMMY’S "Summer Softball Classic" go on sale FRIDAY, JULY 9th.

