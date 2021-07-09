Greene

JD GREENE has departed iHEARTMEDIA Country WPGB (BIG 104.7)/PITTSBURGH, where he had been PD and afternoon host since its launch in 2014 (NET NEWS 8/12/14). He previously was MD/afternoon personality at sister Country station KEEY (K102)/MINNEAPOLIS and PD at Alternative clustermate KQQL (ALT 93.3). Before that, he handled afternoons at the company’s Top 40 WKST (96.1 KISS)/PITTSBURGH.

GREENE posted the news of his departure on FACBOOK TODAY (7/9), writing “15 years at iHEART has come to an end! … I’ll enjoy some time off and family time. But also … hire me.” Reach him here, or by phone at (412) 613-2539.

