AJ McLean, Wanya Morris, Nick Carter and Joey Fatone (Photo: The After Party)

BACKSTREET BOYS' AJ McLEAN and NICK CARTER, NSYNC's JOEY FATONE, and BOYZ II MEN's WANYA MORRIS come together for a series of shows inside the THE SANDS SHOWROOM at the VENETIAN RESORT LAS VEGAS, running THURSDAY, AUGUST 19th through SUNDAY, AUGUST 22nd, at 9p (PT).

Members of the three iconic '90s boy groups, along with surprise guests, are teaming up to create THE AFTER PARTY, in which they will perform a variety of classic songs with a live band. The group will share some never-before-told stories from their times in their respective bands and the set list will change nightly. Tickets go on sale to the general public on SATURDAY, JULY 10th at 10a (PT).

« see more Net News