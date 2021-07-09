Nominees Announced For Class Of 2021

The MUSEUM OF BROADCAST COMMUNICATIONS released its RADIO HALL OF FAME 2021 NOMINEES, with 24 people and shows in six categories chosen by the nominating committee, with input from the radio industry and listeners.

Voting for inductees begins TODAY (7/12) in four of six categories: Longstanding Local/Regional (20 years or more), Active Local/Regional (10 years or more), Longstanding Network/Syndication (20 years or more), and Longstanding Network/Syndication (20 years or more). Those categories will be voted on by a panel of 600 industry professionals.

On MONDAY, JULY 26th, listeners nationwide will vote on the other two categories: Music Format On-Air Personality and Spoken Word On-Air Personality. The winners in those categories will be determined by the public and the nominating committee. The outcome of the listener vote will count as one vote among the committee votes. Listeners may vote once beginning JULY 26th at www.radiovote.com.

Inductees will be announced MONDAY, AUGUST 16th, and honored in-person at the 2021 RADIO HALL OF FAME induction ceremony on THURSDAY, OCTOBER 28th, at CHICAGO’s WINTRUST GRAND BANKING HALL. Tickets will go on-sale AUGUST 16th.

LONGSTANDING LOCAL/REGIONAL (20 years or more)

JOHN & KEN, KFI-AM/LOS ANGELES

MELVYN LINDSEY-WASHINGTON, "The Quiet Storm"

MATT SIEGEL, KISS 108/BOSTON

BROTHER WEASE (ALAN LEVIN): RADIO 95.1/ROCHESTER, NY

ACTIVE LOCAL/REGIONAL (10 years or more)

LAURIE DE YOUNG, WPOC/BALTIMORE

MERCEDES MARTINEZ, MIX 94.1/LAS VEGAS

ELIOT SEGAL, DC 101/WASHINGTON, DC

BOB STROUD, 97.1 THE DRIVE/CHICAGO

LONGSTANDING NETWORK/SYNDICATION (20 years or more)

DR. BOBBY JONES, "The BOBBY JONES Radio Show"

DAN PATRICK, "The DAN PATRICK Show"

"Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me" (NPR)

SUZYN WALDMAN, NEW YORK YANKEES NETWORK

ACTIVE NETWORK SYNDICATION (10 years or more)

BOB & SHERI, "The BOB & SHERI Show"

KIM KOMANDO, "The KIM KOMANDO Show"

SID MARK, "Sounds Of SINATRA"

CHRIS "MAD DOG" RUSSO, "CHRIS 'MAD DOG' RUSSO Show" (SIRIUSXM)

The following nominees will be voted on by listeners and RADIO HALL OF FAME nominating committee:

MUSIC FORMAT ON-AIR PERSONALITY

RUSS PARR, "The RUSS PARR Show"

JAVIER ROMERO, WAMR-FM/MIAMI, FL

ALEX SENATION, SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM

STEVEN VAN ZANDT, "LITTLE STEVEN's Underground Garage" (SIRIUSXM)

SPOKEN WORD ON-AIR PERSONALITY

ALEX BENNETT

LARRY ELDER, "The LARRY ELDER Show" (SALEM MEDIA)|

PRESTON ELLIOT and STEVE MORRISON, "PRESTON & STEVE" (WMMR/PHILADELPHIA)

SALLY JESSY RAPHAEL

RADIO HALL OF FAME Chairman KRAIG T. KITCHIN commented, “I’m so thrilled to recognize our 2021 nominees, and look forward to our upcoming in-person induction ceremony in CHICAGO. We’ll not only welcome 2021 inductees, but we will also welcome and honor the 2020 inductee class on that special evening this fall.”

RADIO HALL OF FAME nominating committee Chair DENNIS GREEN added, “It is an honor to chair the nominating committee and recognize our industry’s most esteemed professionals and their tremendous achievements, informing and entertaining audiences throughout their careers. We look forward to welcoming the 2021 inductees as well as the 2020 inductees to honor them in person this year in CHICAGO.”

Leading radio imaging and production company THE MIX GROUP is a presenting sponsor of the 2021 RADIO HALL OF FAME induction ceremony.

The RADIO HALL OF FAME was founded by the EMERSON RADIO CORPORATION in 1988. The MUSEUM OF BROADCAST COMMUNICATIONS took over operations in 1991.

