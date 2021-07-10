Returning in 2022 to a new location

DIERKS BENTLEY and LIVE NATION’s SEVEN PEAKS MUSIC FESTIVAL has been abruptly cancelled just eight weeks before it was set to take place over LABOR DAY weekend, and three weeks after tickets went on sale. Festival organizers shared the news on social media FRIDAY (7/9), citing “current capacity restrictions in place by local health officials.”

In a post of his own, BENTLEY said he "really could not be more bummed out" about the cancellation. "We tried everything to make it happen, but CHAFFEE COUNTY has decided against lifting capacity restrictions."

This year’s festival, announced in MAY, had been scheduled for FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 3rd through SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 5th in BUENA VISTA, CO (NET NEWS 5/27). The artist lineup, announced in JUNE, was to have included headliners KEITH URBAN and BENTLEY, as well as performers KIP MOORE, OLD CROW MEDICINE SHOW, RANDY HOUSER, HOT COUNTRY KNIGHTS, CLAY WALKER, TRAVIS DENNING, INGRID ANDRESS, MOLLY TUTTLE, MARK CHESNUTT, CAITLYN SMITH, HAILEY WHITTERS, PAM TILLIS, CALLISTA CLARK, JACKSON DEAN, RAY FULCHER, WILLIE JONES, CAROLINE JONES, RAPIDGRASS, REYNA ROBERTS, PAYTON SMITH and AYDAMN (NET NEWS 6/8).

The festival promised automatic refunds within 30 days for ticket holders who purchased passes on the festival’s web site, as well as a return in 2022 at “a new location [to] be announced in the coming months.

