Amanda Brooks

NORTHWESTERN MEDIA Contemporary Christian WNWC (LIFE 102.5)/MADISON, WI promoted AMANDA BROOKS to a brand new position of Listener Engagement Director. She joined the team in 2020, hired as Morning Show Producer.



BROOKS shared, “I'm so thrilled for this new opportunity to connect with LIFE 102.5 listeners. After a yearlong pandemic, people are ready to meet up and do things together again. I'm so grateful to be a part of LIFE 102.5’s team as we continue to engage our listeners.”





« see more Net News