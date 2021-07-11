Wisz (Photo: Cody Heckber)

BBR MUSIC GROUP Marketing Mgr. CHANNING WISZ is leaving the company (and NASHVILLE) at the end of this week to take a new job in her home state of WISCONSIN. She joined the company in 2019 from the digital marketing company CROWDSURF, where she was a Marketing Account Mgr., specializing in social media (NET NEWS 6/3/19).

Her previous career stops included RPM ENTERTAINMENT in NASHVILLE and MILES HIGH PRODUCTIONS in LOS ANGELES.

WISZ tells ALL ACCESS, “It is bittersweet to be moving on from the team, but I’m so happy to be staying near my family.” Send her best wishes here.





« see more Net News