Kid Kelly

Is former SIRIUSXM V/Pop and HITS 1 visionary KID KELLY partnering with SPOTIFY? Did he bring his trademarked “Hot Hits” to the platform and is he involved with curating their newly-named "Hot Hits Playlist" or involved in other ways?

KID has owned the "Hot Hits" trademark for years and rumor has it that he’s in discussions for some type of deal that’s developing and in play with SPOTIFY!

Requests for confirmation have been sent to SPOTIFY as well as KidKelly@HotHits.live for more details. No response, so far. Stay tuned.

