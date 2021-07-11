98 Degrees

90s hitmakers deluxe 98 DEGREES return with a brand new single called “Where Do You Wanna Go.'' The release is part of their 98 DAYS OF SUMMER campaign.

The initiative, which rolled out last month, will feature 98 days of throwback photos, video clips, and unreleased music on the group’s social media channels, a remix EP titled “Summer Of 98,” with new songs and remixes of the group’s most popular hits.

It’s their first release of new music in eight years, as the band was inspired to get back together during the pandemic. Helming the project are JOHNNY WRIGHT and JOE RICCITELLI for JOHNNY WRIGHT ENTERTAINMENT.

Watch the video here.

« see more Net News