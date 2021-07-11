Londre 'KTS Dre' Sylvester

Three people were shot, including rapper LONDRE "KTS DRE" SYLVESTER, who died after suffering dozens of bullet wounds during an apparent ambush as he was released from the COOK COUJNTY JAIL on electronic monitoring SATURDAY night.

The 31-year-old SYLVESTER was taken to MOUNT SINAI HOSPITAL where he was pronounced dead. The police report said SYULVESTER suffered as many as 64 bullet wounds to his head and other parts of his body,

A 60-year-old woman who was with him was shot in the knee, and she was in good condition. A second woman, a 30-year-old who was walking in the area at the time, suffered a graze wound to her mouth.

The suspects reentered their vehicles and fled the scene in different directions, the police report said. CHICAGO police learned there were surveillance cameras in the area to review for evidence.

“It appears SYLVESTER was the intended target while (the women) were inadvertently struck,” the police report states.

SYLVESTER had “just been released” from custody and was fitted for electronic monitoring “as a condition of his bail,” the police report said. He and the 60-year-old woman were walking “to an awaiting vehicle when several unknown (suspects) exited two separate vehicles and all began to shoot in SYLVESTER’s direction, striking him numerous times,” the police report said.

Late last month, prosecutors hit SYLVESTER with a petition for violation of bail bond in a 2020 felony gun case. On JULY 1st, a judge ordered SYLVESTER held on $50,000 bail. According to court records, SYLVESTER was able to post the required $5,000 bail on FRIDAY

« see more Net News