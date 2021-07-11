The Bounce Hits South Florida

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP has unveiled Rhythmic AC WXKB-HD2-W268AH-W282BY-W281AL (96.5/101.5 THE BOUNCE)/FT. MYERS. The Throwback Hip Hop and R&B station is up and running commercial free for its first three weeks. The station is similar to BEASLEY's DETROIT sister station, WMGC (105.1 THE BOUNCE).

Additionally, Sports WBCN-A (ESPN SOUTHWEST FLORIDA)/FT. MYERS is now available on WBCN-A, WRXK-HD2 and translators W243BM and W286AK.

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP OM ADAM STAR commented, "It was very clear that SOUTHWEST FLORIDA has been waiting for a format like this that they can hear all their favorite Throwback Hip Hop and R&B, 24-7."

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP/SWFL VP/Market Mgr. AJ LURIE added, "This station brings the best of throwback hip hop to our community. This type of nostalgia is something we all can appreciate throughout our day!"

« see more Net News